Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Kenon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenon

Kenon Stock Performance

NYSE KEN remained flat at $24.77 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,052. Kenon has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $28.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth $4,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth $2,317,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kenon by 150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.