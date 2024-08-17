Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Position Lifted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 34.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 89,896 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 59.0% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 57,375 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Kenvue by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 63,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.69. 11,269,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,153,346. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on KVUE shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

