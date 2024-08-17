Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.50

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.50 and last traded at $97.49, with a volume of 2803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.

Kerry Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

