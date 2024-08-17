KeyCorp Cuts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $66.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on IAC in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.40.

Get IAC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAC

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. IAC’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.