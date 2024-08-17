Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

KRG stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

