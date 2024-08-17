KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after buying an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after acquiring an additional 996,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

