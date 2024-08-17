Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.65. 9,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $17.21.
About Koito Manufacturing
