Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.65. 9,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $17.21.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

About Koito Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.