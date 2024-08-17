Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of KEP opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth $462,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

