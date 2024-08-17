Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Korea Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of KEP opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.55.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Korea Electric Power
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.