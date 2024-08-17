Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($11.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($13.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($15.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($14.31) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRRO

Korro Bio Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $97.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter worth $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.