KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KSRYY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

