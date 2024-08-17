KuCoin Token Market Cap Achieves $945.77 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $8.02 or 0.00013546 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $945.77 million and approximately $888,416.98 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,971,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,971,705 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

