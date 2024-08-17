Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,732 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 538,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $6,695,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

