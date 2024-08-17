L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L.B. Foster news, Director Raymond T. Betler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,334.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William M. Thalman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond T. Betler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,334.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,620 shares of company stock worth $149,231. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

