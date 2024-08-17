La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 227.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $38.77 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.10.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile
