La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 227.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $38.77 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme engages in the gaming operation and distribution business in France and internationally. It offers lottery games, such as draw and instant games at points of sale and online; sports betting at points of sale; online poker; online horse-race and sports betting; betting and risk management services to sports betting operators; digital gaming platform; and s sports betting technology, as well as holds and administers draws for participating lotteries.

