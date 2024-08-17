Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $11.43 on Friday, hitting $377.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.23 and its 200-day moving average is $435.78. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.83.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

