Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 332.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTES stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $100.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,141. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.36.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

