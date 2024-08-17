Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,536 shares of company stock worth $4,672,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 3,981,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

