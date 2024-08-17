Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells $1,495,440.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LNTH stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 168,114 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 265.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

