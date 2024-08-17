Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) Director Luc Doyon Buys 500 Shares

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) Director Luc Doyon acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$175.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,500.

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LAS.A opened at C$171.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.16. Lassonde Industries Inc has a 52 week low of C$123.91 and a 52 week high of C$175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAS.A shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

