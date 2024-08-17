Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) Director Luc Doyon Buys 500 Shares

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.AGet Free Report) Director Luc Doyon acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$175.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,500.

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LAS.A opened at C$171.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.16. Lassonde Industries Inc has a 52 week low of C$123.91 and a 52 week high of C$175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAS.A shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.