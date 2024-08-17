Leerink Partnrs Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMPX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $159.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.