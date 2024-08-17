Leerink Partnrs Comments on Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 556.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOLT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

