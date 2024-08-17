LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Up 7.1%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $49.14. Approximately 75,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 241,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

LendingTree Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $8,380,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $4,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 53.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

