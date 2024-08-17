LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LIQT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 21,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.96.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
