Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.
Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LSTA opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.24.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
