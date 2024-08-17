Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTA opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

About Lisata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

