Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Position Lifted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.80. 203,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.53 and a 200 day moving average of $272.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

