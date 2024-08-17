Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $280.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $270.00.

LFUS has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of LFUS opened at $256.78 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.97.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 444,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

