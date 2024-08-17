Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.43 million. Lumentum also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.170 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.98 on Friday. Lumentum has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

