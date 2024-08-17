Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,114,600 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 5,785,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 308.0 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
