Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,114,600 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 5,785,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 308.0 days.

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

