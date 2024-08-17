Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New $41.50 Million Investment in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 545,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for 31.3% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

VCRB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,228. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2836 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

