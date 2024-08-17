Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.5 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHMF remained flat at $28.02 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131. Mahindra & Mahindra has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.
About Mahindra & Mahindra
