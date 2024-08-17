Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $14.06 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $190,996.84 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,297.72 or 0.99976957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000323 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $224,183.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

