Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.42. 5,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 3,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

