Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.11

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$176.11 and traded as high as C$188.73. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$185.51, with a volume of 1,629 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$176.45.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.42 by C($4.12). Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 52.74%. The firm had revenue of C$63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 8.1701245 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

