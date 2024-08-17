Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Shares Down 0.5%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. 3,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Malaga Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $200.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Announces Dividend

About Malaga Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Malaga Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

