Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 19.22 ($0.25), with a volume of 2200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).
Malvern International Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,850.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89.
About Malvern International
Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.
