Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Trading Down 2.7%

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 692,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,784,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Mangoceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

