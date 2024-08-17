Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading Down 5% This Week

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $8.59 or 0.00014466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $24,311.78 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.