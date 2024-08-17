Manta Network Price Reaches $0.68 (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $255.82 million and $11.04 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,589,205 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 373,589,205.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.67997986 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $14,198,705.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

