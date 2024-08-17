Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $30.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

