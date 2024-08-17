Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.56

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 17427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
