Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE MAS opened at $76.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Masco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

