Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Up 1.4%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $467.54 and last traded at $466.39. 417,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,482,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.16.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.08. The company has a market capitalization of $435.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock valued at $730,399,436 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

