Matthew L. Posard Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.