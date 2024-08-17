mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
mBank Price Performance
MBAKF stock remained flat at $117.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.79. mBank has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $117.79.
mBank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than mBank
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for mBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.