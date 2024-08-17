mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

mBank Price Performance

MBAKF stock remained flat at $117.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.79. mBank has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

Get mBank alerts:

mBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

mBank SA provides various banking and financial services in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and internationally. It offers banking services, such as personal, savings, currency, investment, and business accounts, as well as various deposits; bill and credit cards; cash, car, revolving, and corporate loans, as well as mortgages; pension, insurance, stock exchange products; and transaction and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for mBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.