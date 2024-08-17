Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

