Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.
Meliá Hotels International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $8.54.
Meliá Hotels International Company Profile
