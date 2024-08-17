Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at CIBC

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $414.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.74. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

