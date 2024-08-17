Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %

MBIN opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 23.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Merchants Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $201,292.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,727.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $201,292.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 6,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $268,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,738.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.