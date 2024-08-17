Metahero (HERO) One Day Volume Hits $643,227.93

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Metahero has a market cap of $19.62 million and approximately $643,227.93 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

