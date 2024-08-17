MetFi Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MetFi has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. MetFi has a market cap of $73.58 million and approximately $417,930.66 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.62785605 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $531,986.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

