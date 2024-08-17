Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Micron Technology by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 473.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after buying an additional 2,187,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,383,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,450,379. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $113.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

